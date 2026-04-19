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Erin here, back with a recon-packed Concorde.

We’ve got:

Sloshy suits for women — plus a couple menswear options, and shorts pairings — all generously cut, mostly in breathable cottons, linens or lightweight wools

Summer-weight cotton anoraks and other natty-dyed separates from an emerging Italian maker with only 2 U.S. stockists

A powerful vintage search term that unlocks a wellspring of vintage jewelry, bags, watches, and other accessories

Ghillie Watch continues…

Plus, suede moccasins in the Aurora vein; slouchy cotton shorts shot through with silk to add some drape; recycled-wool sweaters & more

Let’s get to it —

If you’re gonna rock a suit, it’s gotta have some slosh. This has been true for a minute, but here in 2026, suits continue to look best in capacious cuts: Calf-clinging trousers and jackets with form-fitting, darted busts are not the wave. A boxy, straight-cut jacket, paired with pants that swirl delicately around your ankles? That’s more like it.

Last summer, feeling envious of the “one good suit” that dudes can always rely on when they’re invited to any function, I went on a suit quest. I wanted something that would take the guesswork out of getting gussied up, but was unfussy enough to rock any old day of the week if I so pleased. The suit I end up copping sold out with alacrity, and for many months afterward I fielded requests for other options from ladies who missed out…

Fortunately, there’s a new crop of independent labels making great sloshy suits that fit the bill. Wearing mine over the past year, I’ve also taken notes about how to avoid looking like you’re swimming in fabric. Those notes are below, along with 10 of the sickest new suits I’ve found, including 3 unisex ones: