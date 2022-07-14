Unlock radical stupid joy
Plus great house shoes, creativity-boosting gizmos & more "unbeatable recon"
Ayyyyy ! Welcome to today’s Blackbird Spyplane.
— Jonah & Erin
It’s Bastille Day so, first off, peace to our revolutionaries who keep that d*mn thing ( = a guillotine) on them.
In today’s sletter we’ve got a robust array of Spyplane-certified life-improvement material, including:
A new Brian Eno (!) approved gizmo for unlocking unlikely creative epiphanies (whose Eno approval WE are exclusively revealing)…
A trove of slept-on inexpensive unisex colorblocked clothes …
And a joyously dumb liberatory mindset from the mid-‘90s that we might gotta resuscitate here in “Cursed 2022” …
BUT BEFORE ANY OF THAT ?? WE’VE GOT —
Beautiful hand-made house shoes! We hear from readers all the time who want to keep their dogs swaddled swaggily at the crib and are therefore looking for “swaggy dog-swaddling technology” …
You can see the fire house-shoe options we’ve covered in the past by searching for “house shoes” in the Cla$$ified-only Master Jawn Index...
But here’s a fantastic new entry to the house-shoe game (plus more excellent home accessories):