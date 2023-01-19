Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane.





— Jonah & Erin

Ayyy — today we’ve got intel on a ton of fire s**t but before that, we’ve got a P.S.A.:

Spy Nation — do not be afraid to compliment strangers when they are rocking a fire jawn, especially if it’s a fire jawn you don’t recognize, because then you can ask them what it is!!

We’ve touched on this before in the sletter, but it’s truly one of the easiest, “lowest-risk” ways to chat up someone you don’t know, which is something we recommend doing generally on some Mac DeMarco-style pro-social s**t.

And if the alternative is flicking up the unfamiliar jawn on the low and trying to drum up the I.D. later, well, sure, it’s always fun to task yrself with a detective mission, but just know that you could have saved yourself a lot of trouble — and possibly blessed yourself with a nice unexpected conversation in the bargain.

Case in point, the other day we heard from a UK-based Cla$$ified Spyfriend named Charlie who was FIENDING for any help at all I.D.-ing a mysterious and very sick roasted & toasted pair of sneakers. He posted a pic to the SpyTalk chat room, and just like that we had a bona fide “Uncopped Mystery” on our hands:

Mysterious unidentified dope kicks spotted by a Spyfriend in London

If they weren’t fire we wouldn’t care, but they are indeed fire. At first you think, “Oh, easy, it’s a pair of like Salomon Speedcross 3s or XA Pro 1s,” but if so the speedlaces have been replaced with regular laces — AND there’s a zip-up vamp too? Is this some deep-cut UK-only Salomon ref? The work of another GORPY shoemaker entirely?

“They were just about to get off the train in rush hour, I’m cursing myself for not asking,” Charlie said when we gently UPBRAIDED him for not just making a new friend and getting the d*mn I.D. I.R.L.

Fair enough. Part of being the No. 1 Source Across All Media for “Unbeatable Recon” is that sometimes we need to do some “Unbeatable Crowd Sourcing.” If you recognize what the f**k these sneakers are, holler at us!

UPDATE, 7:18 a.m. PT— Spyfriends came thru pronto with the ID: these are Adidas Superturfs in cream, white & sand, which look fantastic flambéed!! Thank u to the eagle eyed jawnspotter Adam F for clocking them first.

Now, let’s get to some wild rare cold-weather jawns, the coolest 1-of-1 airbrushed tees we’ve seen in a minute, and more Mach 3+ intel:

