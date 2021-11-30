Blackbird Spyplane is a 100% reader-supported masterpiece newsletter.

One reader question we’ve gotten several times is a request for ROBE INTEL — turns out that Spy Nation is trying to post up at the cribbo swaddled in Mach 3+ comfort and we don’t blame you baby, “a good robe” is up there with “a good coffee mug” and “a good pothos” when it comes to keeping the vibes at home serene…

We’ve been compiling a ROBE RECON DOSSIER for a while now, on the thinking that robes will come in especially handy as the temperature drops. And in a cosmic confirmation that we were correct, a couple weeks ago a Cla$$ified SpyFriend named Will posted the following to our recommendation-heavy Spy Talk chat room: “I’m on a quest to take my at-home lounging to the most luxurious peak possible and am seeking a robe that can live up to that standard.”

Looks like it’s finally time to let the BBSP robe-dossier spray…

We found a few hyper-luxe options of the kind Will was asking for, and also some RARE VINTAGE TREASURES for not much $$ … But before we get to those:

Striped southwestern-vibed robes from El Cosmico in Marfa, TX, and thick neutral-hued slappers from Cowshed in the UK

Hotels are obviously a gold mine when it comes to swaggy / sumptuous robes — which hotels, though??

Above left is one of the very wavy “kimono robes” they use at El Cosmico in Marfa, TX — a telly known for its Airstream trailers, GORPY Yurts and proximity to COOL DONALD JUDD CREATIONS. These are 100% cotton, and “made by small batch artisan weaving and sewing co-ops in India.” Coppable in a few colors (and a kids size) here and also here, where they’re currently on sale …

Above right are 3 of the robes that Italian telly-textile-dons Frette — GONE OFF THOSE LEGENDARILY HIGH THREAD COUNTS — make out of 100% recycled plastic (!) for the London’s Ned hotel & the spa chain Cowshed … my pampered British bruvs & birds out there already know the vibes !! These are on sale, too, here.

Another option on that LUXE LODGING S**T: Bellino makes robes for a bunch of hotels including NYC’s The Bowery, where Erin and I can testify firsthand that the rooms are MAD SMALL and the robes are MAD FLUFFY. Those robes are here. Bellino makes a classic waffle-textured kimono robe, too, coppable here.

BUT this goes WAY DEEPER than hotels, friends! For instance: