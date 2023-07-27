Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane! Our interviews with André 3000, Nathan Fielder, Jerry Seinfeld, Tyler, The Creator, Emily Bode, Phoebe Bridgers, Matty Matheson, The Kid Mero, Daniel Arnold, 100 gecs, Héctor Bellerín, Action Bronson, Mac DeMarco, Danielle Haim, Evan Kinori, Steven Yeun, King Krule and more are here.

Today we’ve got:

fire small-batch hoodies & tees on their understated & highly rockable Y2K ravegoth flow

deep-cut secondhand graphic-tee heaters

a fantastic rare J🎷A🎷Z🎷Z🎷 reissue

BUT FIRST — A great question from a Spyfriend:

For a while now, Erin & I have been trying to theorize a New Getting Dressed Concept (N.G.D.C.) around the metaphor of the “beautiful glitch”…

That is, a happy accident that disturbs the smooth functioning of some technology or other … but, rather than proving unwelcome, pays unexpectedly lucrative vibe dividends …

All manner of contemporary artists have experimented with the unruly, liberatory aesthetic power of the glitch. In this case, though, the technology in question is “getting a fit off” — and when it comes to getting dressed, mismatched socks strike us as not merely valid, as this reader asks, but a great example of a potentially bussin’ FIT GLITCH.

The tricky part — and what makes the glitch a high risk / high reward sauce gambit — is 1) that you can’t force a glitch, and 2) not all glitches are beautiful.

Go too zany with a sock mismatch (polka dots left, oversize houndstooth right??) and you’ll look like a children’s birthday party entertainer 🤡. Go too slobby with it (Dri-fit ankle joints left, pilling gray tube socks right??) and you will look like an incoherent mess.

But play around until you dial in the right combo — not just a harmonious color pairing, but maybe even a pleasing textural juxtaposition?? — and you can add a little jolt of carefree, sui generis sauce to yr whole gestalt.

Feel free to share some other types of FIT GLITCHES in the comments — this is definitely a “swag-semiotics site” worth further exploration ….

NOW —

It’s time for an installment of our “Unbeatable Search Term” series, where we put you on to deep-cut secondhand slappers a mere search away…

Today’s Unbeatable Search Term unlocks a TROVE of very vibey ‘80s and ‘90s graphic tees… with a very unlikely provenance —