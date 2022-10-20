Welcome to today’s Blackbird Spyplane. And, please believe, the rumors are true: We remain your “Recon Rock of Gibraltar.”

In today’s sletter we’ve got:

the good non-preposterous big-chino options , including some Japan-made slappers for the low,

a rare opportunity to get rare hand-made jeans,

deep-cut ambient-techno from 1997 that was once CD-only but is getting a reissue and is cool,

BUT FIRST —

Some Jawn Arbitrage, which is what happens when beautiful & extremely on-point garments are significantly underpriced, evidencing a “market discrepancy” among garment-coppers that has not (yet??) been corrected for…

Today’s focus: High-quality, very “cool at this current moment” U.S.A.-made vertical-stripe button downs from a defunct cut-and-sew hegemon that can be snagged for as little as $30 (!) because no one knows they want them (even though they actually do) —