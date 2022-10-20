Stand tall on the Recon Rock of Gibraltar
Slapping striped shirts, big chunes, big jeans, and big chinos from Japan for the low
Welcome to today’s Blackbird Spyplane. And, please believe, the rumors are true: We remain your “Recon Rock of Gibraltar.”
In today’s sletter we’ve got:
the good non-preposterous big-chino options, including some Japan-made slappers for the low,
a rare opportunity to get rare hand-made jeans,
deep-cut ambient-techno from 1997 that was once CD-only but is getting a reissue and is cool,
BUT FIRST —
Some Jawn Arbitrage, which is what happens when beautiful & extremely on-point garments are significantly underpriced, evidencing a “market discrepancy” among garment-coppers that has not (yet??) been corrected for…
Today’s focus: High-quality, very “cool at this current moment” U.S.A.-made vertical-stripe button downs from a defunct cut-and-sew hegemon that can be snagged for as little as $30 (!) because no one knows they want them (even though they actually do) —