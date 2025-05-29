Mach 3+ city intel for traveling the entire planet is here.

Mamma mia — Blackbird Spyplane is back again.

Today we’ve got:

Excellent summer suits & sandals , via some of our favorite lines.

Wild new gear for hikers, trail runners & Mach 3+ urban sauce lords .

The time I spent with the great Pee-wee Herman , a.k.a. Paul Reubens, for a 2016 NYT Magazine profile, and a revelatory new film about him.

There really are two kinds of New Yorkers: the ones who recognize me at Action Bronson’s favorite pizza place, and the ones who don’t recognize me at Dave Portnoy’s favorite pizza place.

Let’s get to it —

At the end of last Tuesday’s sletter, where I wrote about wearing the same exact thing as your friend and a bunch of Plane Intel from our recent NYC recon mission, we left Spy Nation on a food cliffhanger.

I mentioned a new contender for the city’s best pizza slice, which came wrapped in an unlikely tale of comedy and drama… the based Soho Japanese joint that Old Souls and oldhead real ones revere it, i.e., Patti Smith and Salman Rushdie were eating dinner there, separately, when we popped in one night… the delicious Upper East Side French restaurant where it’s extremely hard to get a table and dumbly tempting to let other people know you ate there… and more.

The pizza joint?