Blackbird Spyplane

Blackbird Spyplane

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cindy Gallop's avatar
Cindy Gallop
1d

As someone who absolutely ADORES anchovies, I COULD NOT LOVE THIS POST MORE 😂

Reply
Share
Diego's avatar
Diego
1d

Love that metaphor. And yes, with the right outfit, a beret can indeed be great, as all of your examples show. (You’re right, older people usually look amazing in them.) I have fleece berets in a couple of colors that Paa came out with back in 2020. Do I second guess myself sometimes when I catch a glimpse in the mirror? Sure. But other times, they feel great and really add something.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Blackbird Spyplane and others
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Blackbird Spyplane Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture