Welcome back to Concorde, the Blackbird Spyplane “women’s vertical,” except it’s for everyone who is cool. The Concorde Cute Swag Index, a guide to everything we’ve covered, arranged by category, is here.

Erin here, back with another ‘Corde… Last Sunday I shared my favorite souvenirs and the small designers I found during our recent recon trip through Paris, Copenhagen and Athens.

So many friends have messaged me about the phenomenal wool layering pieces I wrote about, knitted by women in the Faroe Islands. So let me state publicly that, Yes, they are soft, warm, extremely lightweight and, no, most definitely not scratchy. I’ve since ordered the matching pants, skirt and cardigan, so I can wear them head-to-toe like I’m on my après-yoga flow, keeping these long, lithe, murderously toned muscles warm!

My “intel valise” was too full to fit everything in last week. Today we’ve got:

The street looks I papped in Paris that are more than idle “inspo” — I want to recreate and wear them into the fall.

Details from a reality-altering summer feast thrown by Concorde favorite Julia Heuer , with several brilliant ideas you can steal for your next dinner party.

Exclusive news on a forthcoming launch from Julia — something she’s never made before!

What we have to look forward to for Spring 2025 from the Concorde / Spyplane pantheon of designers, plus a few things you can cop now.

Let’s get to it ! —