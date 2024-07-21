That's how you throw a dinner party
An eat-with-your-hands abbondanza, street-fashion styling visions, and the best of the SS25 collections
Welcome back to Concorde, the Blackbird Spyplane “women’s vertical,” except it’s for everyone who is cool. The Concorde Cute Swag Index, a guide to everything we’ve covered, arranged by category, is here.
Erin here, back with another ‘Corde… Last Sunday I shared my favorite souvenirs and the small designers I found during our recent recon trip through Paris, Copenhagen and Athens.
So many friends have messaged me about the phenomenal wool layering pieces I wrote about, knitted by women in the Faroe Islands. So let me state publicly that, Yes, they are soft, warm, extremely lightweight and, no, most definitely not scratchy. I’ve since ordered the matching pants, skirt and cardigan, so I can wear them head-to-toe like I’m on my après-yoga flow, keeping these long, lithe, murderously toned muscles warm!
My “intel valise” was too full to fit everything in last week. Today we’ve got:
The street looks I papped in Paris that are more than idle “inspo” — I want to recreate and wear them into the fall.
Details from a reality-altering summer feast thrown by Concorde favorite Julia Heuer, with several brilliant ideas you can steal for your next dinner party.
Exclusive news on a forthcoming launch from Julia — something she’s never made before!
What we have to look forward to for Spring 2025 from the Concorde / Spyplane pantheon of designers, plus a few things you can cop now.
Let’s get to it ! —
Paris street fashion confirms that ladies really do be wearing long baggy jorts with tall boots — a look I saluted in last summer’s Shorts Report. (I also saw jorts paired with tall slouchy socks and slim-soled sneakers or ballet flats — both cute). I loved my girl’s look (1 below) with her complicated corset socks, white boots, jorts, thick belt, Brat-green bag and arm looped through her motocross helmet to top it all off. For a similar sock, check out Yuhan Wang’s lace knee-highs.
We’ve been seeing Y2K “Basic-B office attire” worn by more and more not-basic, clearly cool Bs. Check out image 2 below: The oversize fit of her grey suit and the bag charms tip you off to the fact that she is freaking it…
While Executive Realness has been a fashion category for a minute (shout out to ‘80s ballroom culture), it’s having a moment — and both Mfpen and Commission have good takes on the style in upcoming collections. If you want to recreate it yourself, there’s a ton of great vintage. Search for Y2K-era DKNY, Calvin Klein, Emporio Armani, or mall brands along the lines of, like, Express and The Limited. I found a bunch of vintage options: