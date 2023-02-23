Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane.

Our interviews with André 3000, Nathan Fielder, Jerry Seinfeld, Lorde, Tyler, The Creator, Emily Bode, Phoebe Bridgers, Matty Matheson, John Mayer, Sandy Liang, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Kid Mero, Daniel Arnold, 100 gecs, Michael Stipe, Héctor Bellerín, John Wilson, Mike Mills, Ezra Koenig, Action Bronson, Mac DeMarco, Seth Rogen, Danielle Haim and more are here.

Every issue of Concorde is here.

— Jonah & Erin

Sometimes at Blackbird Spyplane we get so consumed by profound clothes-related thoughts that we forget to touch base with more “fundamental” matters — e.g., a question as straightforward as which t-shirts are sick.

Thankfully we have Spy Nation out there to keep us grounded, and the other day, when we put out a call for Personal Spyplane Questions on IG, someone called mrsquidlips_ let us know plain & simple that they “Need tee shirt recs badly”…

The situation out there is pretty dire if you’re trying to find intel on good t-shirts… If you do a search for, like, “best t-shirts” you will quickly come face to face with a demoralizing DIGITAL FLOATING TRASH ISLAND of SEO-optimized affiliate-linked saucelessness … bleak s**t… !!

So today we are serving up a nourishing dose of Spyplane Slapper Tee Straight-Talk: a tightly curated clutch of Great Tees (16 of them to be exact, no more, no less) whose dopeness has been personally verified in the field by me and Erin OR, in a couple cases, that discerning & sauced-out people we trust f**k with firsthand, too.

LET’S GET TO IT —