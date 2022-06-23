A few weeks ago I hopped on the horn with GQ SpyFriend Gabriella Paiella to meditate on positive energies as they relate to clothes: She was writing an article about the success of labels with an explicit interest in “good vibes,” from Life is Good to the SpyFriends at Online Ceramics, and she kindly requested an expert “vibe check” from yr boy.

Her piece, linked below, is great, featuring a delightful visit to Life is Good HQ and a beautiful, dog-based ending. My small yet monumental contribution to the article is I outline a vital distinction between “good” vibes and “kind” vibes — the latter being a mindset that takes into account not just the positive stewardship of your own sense of happiness and contentment but other people’s, too …

Yr boy providing expert vibe-related insights to GQ , link to the article below

This connects to a reader question from our last open call:

“What perks you up when you’re in the depths of existential despair?” — @_barbara_smith_