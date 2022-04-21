Ayyy welcome to today’s Blackbird Spyplane, where we remain 100% reader-supported miraculous electronic-mail crafters. Today we’ve got:

Excellent BBSP EXCLUSIVE early access to vibey deadstock-ripstop pants & jackets

EXQUISITE roomy under-the-radar Italian-made summer-weight suits & matching sets

Deep-cut U.S.-made runners & fisherman’s sandals that NOBODY is checking for

And more “unbeatable recon” … !

BUT — right up top we gotta tell you that a week from today, on April 28th, we are dropping limited-edition unisex SPY SHOES with our friends at Tarvas, who whip up fantastic, high-quality footwear in Helsinki.

Tarvas have linked & built with such Mach 3+ style-world kings as Engineered Garments and C’H’C’M’, and we’ve been fans of theirs for years, so we are extremely pumped!! These are built around deadstock canvas that Tarvas massaged with beeswax 🐝🐝🐝 for water resistance … I’ve been wearing a sample pair since last fall and they’re versatile, bouncy, sturdy & “truly unbeatable.”

Deadstock-canvas beeswax-massaged Blackbird Spyplane x Tarvas slappers: INCOMING!!

More about these beauties next week. Mark yr calendars!

MEANWHILE — this past New Year’s Day, Erin and I pulled on the crunchy balaclavas my mother (Mama Spyplane) kindly knitted for us and went for a mad philosophical nature walk to inaugurate 2022…

Yr boy dressed NORMALLY on a New Year’s Day hike in some rare DEADSTOCK FIELD PANTS, exclusively coppable by SpyFriends NOW

I posted a pic to IG and immediately heard from thousands of introspective Spyfriends asking profound things such as, “How can we make this year more popping than any other year?” and “What blessed actions can we perform in 2022 as responsible and ethical citizens of a global society that faces numerous existential threats on multiple fronts?”

But the question I heard more than any other was a resounding:

“ID ON THE PANTS??”

The pants in question are heaters that have been in my active rotation almost as long as we’ve been putting out this newsletter — they’re the unisex “MP-103 Field Pant,” from a tiny Portland label called Earth\Studies (they used to be called It Vanishes), who cut them from deadstock fabrics…

Earth\Studies only ever make a tiny number of pieces, and each batch draws from its own unique set of materials. When they sell out, THAT’S THAT.

The new field pants from Portland’s Earth\Studies, cut from dyed & inverted “spectral camo” ripstop that shows through VERY faintly

⚠️⚠️⚠️ In today’s Blackbird Spyplane we are very stoked to present the beautiful & blessed members of our Cla$$ified Recon Subscriber Tier with an exclusive pre-sale for the newest batch ⚠️⚠️⚠️ !!

Earth\Studies got their hands on some pristine ripstop camo in two colors — “dune” and “chalk,” pictured above — then DYED and FLIPPED that s**t to the verso, so that only the faintest trace of the pattern shows through… achieving a ghostly effect they call “spectral camo”…

Also they made sick spectral camo jackets out of the same material AND shot a lookbook on location at Biosphere 2 in Arizona ?? Very tight.

The jacket goes hard and they shot the lookbook on location at Biosphere 2?? God d*mn the vibe levels are high !

Here’s YOUR Exclu$ive Cla$$ified Early Access to these unisex gems: