Leather jackets: they are as hot right now as they’ve ever been.

In true “Keeping ‘Em Honest” style, this past Tuesday we published an instant-classic Holy Decree against “double rider” biker jackets — a rare yet 100% correct moment of 🌶📜 Spyplane Spiciness 🌶📜.

But as we stressed, we’re not in the business of simply raining down on parades. No. We are in the “sunshine after the storm” business, and today, as promised, we’ve got rays-of-Helios-grade intel for you on a bunch of cool leather jackets and coats, new and old, including some non-animal-leather alternatives, for men & women alike …

It’s a Spyplane Cool Leather Jacket Report for the ages, baby.

By the way, the point stands for every edition of BBSP, but especially today: As tight, popping & fire as these are, feel free to buy none of them, and if you are itching to cop, pay special attention to secondhand options, of which we’ve included a bunch.

We remain a pro-cuties sletter, attuned to the fact that most leather jackets that hit the market are made from the hides of beautiful animals with complex emotional lives who were killed under circumstances that could at best be described as profoundly murky, then tanned in a gnarly combination of acids, sulfides & solvents. We’ve also written about how “vegan leathers” — often a euphemism for plastic & related petrochemicals — can feel gross to the touch, and age dubiously.

What this all boils down to is that you’ve got to observe & honor the “weight” of any garment — the amalgamation of time, labor, water, materials and environmental impact that goes into even the simplest cotton tee — and, in that sense, leather jackets are especially heavy.

That said: Let’s kick things off with some “CATEGORY LEADING” SMASH HITS—