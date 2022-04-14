Welcome to today’s Cla$$ified-Access-only Blackbird Spyplane, where we remain your 100% reader-supported e-mail angels of recon. We’ve got t-shirts and caps for yr rocking pleasure here:

Hand-painted African watch-repair sign spotted in the amazing Girard Wing at the Santa Fe International Folk Art Museum

The wristwatch game … what the f**k is really going on over there?? Here at Blackbird Spyplane we tend not to get too deep into “watch talk,” in large part because it’s a topic that veers into deadeningly dorky dude-ish territory fast — sort of like “collector craft-beer talk,” except with a pricetag / rich-d*uche multiplier of ~50,000x … Also there are plenty of other ppl & places online who know and care tons more about watches than we do.

AND YET it can’t be denied that watches can be beautiful, ingenious, very fire jawns, and if this miraculous newsletter has one mission, it’s to deliver our blessed readers “unbeatable recon” about beautiful, ingenious, very fire jawns!!

As the vintage-watch scene has gotten stupider and stupider, cost-wise (and since what we’ve seen of the mid-tier contemporary watch scene tends to strike us as predominantly swagless and uninteresting — but we are open to persuasive counterarguments on this score!) we’ve been wondering what kinds of watches have “BBSP” energy, in the sense of vibey and not-blown-up and, ideally, coppable for the low.

Today?? We have a fantastic answer. We also have unbeatable recon about a COOL new capsule collection of limited-edition 6-panel caps cut from special fabrics like selvedge Japanese indigo cotton and Dyneema (!) — plus some cool vintage rock-tee treasure, and MORE. Let’s go…