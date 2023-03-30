Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane.

Our interviews with André 3000, Nathan Fielder, Jerry Seinfeld, Lorde, Tyler, The Creator, Emily Bode, Phoebe Bridgers, Matty Matheson, John Mayer, Sandy Liang, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Kid Mero, Daniel Arnold, 100 gecs, Michael Stipe, Héctor Bellerín, John Wilson, Mike Mills, Ezra Koenig, Action Bronson, Mac DeMarco, Seth Rogen, Danielle Haim, Steven Yeun and more are here.

Every issue of Concorde is here.

— Jonah & Erin

O yes — new plane, baby. Today we’ve got intel on:

elegant clothes from some of our favorite lines out of Japan, NYC, Belgium, London and Korea, currently at DISCOUNT RATES,

charmingly weird handmade bootleg ceramic figures of American icons — including Garfield and “Ironically-but-also-Unironically Certified Coolness GOAT” Peter Griffin — that don’t cost a lot and would ENVIBEN your crib and/or make wonderful gifts for cool friends,

a fantastic new home décor / furniture / interiors sletter we are f**king with heavy,

and MORE.

BUT FIRST — very sick, very rare, hand-knit “proto-rollneck” sweaters from the U.K., as rocked above left by DDL himself: