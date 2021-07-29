Whoa — there’s a DOPE rumble underfoot that sounds like a futuristic DAFT PUNK BASS LINE … fissures are cracking the earth with a FEARSOME BEAUTY … pleasantly rare Santa-Maria-Novella-scented FUMES are swirling in the air — all of which can only mean one thing: The BBSP All-Seeing Illuminati “Recon Volcano,” a.k.a. EyjafjallaJÄWNkull, is about to blow !

…