Make yr HOME COOLER with this mach 3+ "SPYPLANE LAB REPORT"
TURBO-MODE CRIB-TIPS from Amy Auscherman, design archivist at Herman Miller
Every day, different readers email us to say things like, “Please help me Spyplane my crib,” and “BBSP will you save my living room’s life??”
Today’s “LAB REPORT” will help u accomplish these goals, but while our personal home-jawns opinions are truly unbeatable, we also love learning from guests with Mach 3+ taste — and today we have the HONOR of receiving advanced home-intel from another Expert SpyFriend: Amy Auscherman.
Amy is Herman Miller’s “head of archives and brand heritage,” she co-edited the beautiful tome Herman Miller: A Way of Living, she has a must-follow IG and her taste is sharp and far-ranging. She believes that “furniture is the new streetwear” … a bold claim, so the other day Erin called her up to ask about the many ways Amy keeps her own home looking dope.
FYI: Tomorrow we’re sending out a bonus Cla$$ified newsletter featuring even more tips from Amy and ⚠️ teaming up with Herman Miller to give away a brand-new George Nelson Coconut Chair — a “deep cut” midcentury gem ⚠️ — to a Cla$$ified-tier subscriber. BBSP truly has the most “unbeatable paywall” across all media & u deserve to upgrade yrself if yr not “Cla$$ified” yet.