Every day, different readers email us to say things like, “Please help me Spyplane my crib,” and “BBSP will you save my living room’s life??”

Today’s “LAB REPORT” will help u accomplish these goals, but while our personal home-jawns opinions are truly unbeatable, we also love learning from guests with Mach 3+ taste — and today we have the HONOR of receiving advanced home-intel from another Expert SpyFriend: Amy Auscherman.

Amy is Herman Miller’s “head of archives and brand heritage,” she co-edited the beautiful tome Herman Miller: A Way of Living, she has a must-follow IG and her taste is sharp and far-ranging. She believes that “furniture is the new streetwear” … a bold claim, so the other day Erin called her up to ask about the many ways Amy keeps her own home looking dope.

FYI: Tomorrow we’re sending out a bonus Cla$$ified newsletter featuring even more tips from Amy and ⚠️ teaming up with Herman Miller to give away a brand-new George Nelson Coconut Chair — a “deep cut” midcentury gem ⚠️ — to a Cla$$ified-tier subscriber. BBSP truly has the most “unbeatable paywall” across all media & u deserve to upgrade yrself if yr not “Cla$$ified” yet.