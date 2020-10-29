Rare VANS giveaway, sick underground L.A. jawns...
+ cheap USA-made fleeces nobody's checking for
What’s up, hello, and YES, let’s savor the feelings of warmth & well-being we are experiencing right now because we are gathered here together, enjoying the latest installment of Blackbird Spyplane …
FIRST OFF: A couple years ago Vans partnered with the excellent Chicago clothing store Notre to release a limited-edition update on the Vans Old Skool … it was a 2-tone gray-green “hairy suede” that incorporated Notre’s “linking hands” motif into the sidestripe — radiating a spirit of kindness, fellowship & magnanimity that we f**k with heavy at Blackbird Spyplane (EVEN IF WE ARE NEVER SHAKING ANYONE’S HAND AGAIN — THAT’S RIGHT, TOO MANY CONTAGIONS ON THE PALM, IT’S “RESPECTFUL-BOW GANG” from now on !!)
Scholars of rare footwear know what happened next: The Notre Old Skool was a sell-out hit — if you want a pair today, you’ve got to BREAK BREAD w/ resellers charging ~$1,000 !
A size 12 of the original 2018 Notre x Vans Old Skool was, at the time of writing, listed for $1,000 on StockX
But we’re here to tell those PRICE-GOUGERS to ease up on their out-of-control profiteering, because this Saturday, Oct. 31, Notre has a new batch of 2020 Old Skools dropping … And even though it’s Halloween, it’s a CHILL, UN-SPOOKY set of low-tops in red, cream, black & blue color-schemes…
These sneakers will go for $90 each on Saturday — but today, since Blackbird Spyplane is COOL and since Notre is ALSO COOL, we worked out a sweet team-up on top of their team-up as an exclusive for our Cla$$ified subscribers…