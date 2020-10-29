What’s up, hello, and YES , let’s savor the feelings of warmth & well-being we are experiencing right now because we are gathered here together, enjoying the latest installment of Blackbird Spyplane …

FIRST OFF: A couple years ago Vans partnered with the excellent Chicago clothing store Notre to release a limited-edition update on the Vans Old Skool … it was a 2-tone gray-green “hairy suede” that incorporated Notre’s “linking hands” motif into the sidestripe — radiating a spirit of kindness, fellowship & magnanimity that we f**k with heavy at Blackbird Spyplane (EVEN IF WE ARE NEVER SHAKING ANYONE’S HAND AGAIN — THAT’S RIGHT, TOO MANY CONTAGIONS ON THE PALM, IT’S “RESPECTFUL-BOW GANG” from now on !!)

Scholars of rare footwear know what happened next: The Notre Old Skool was a sell-out hit — if you want a pair today, you’ve got to BREAK BREAD w/ resellers charging ~$1,000 !