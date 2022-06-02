One evening this spring, just before sunset, I aimed my phone at the turntable here at H.Q. and played a record over IG live — inviting any Spyfriends who chanced by to pop into “The Blackbird Spyplane Ambient Corner” for as little or as long as they wanted.

I wound up doing this five Wednesdays in a row, and used “ambient” loosely, meaning I played the big genre papa Brian Eno (his fantastic Robert Fripp collaboration No Pussyfooting) but also drone GOATS as varied as Terry Riley and Manuel Göttsching and astral New Age oddities like Spheeris & Voudouris…

Some people who checked into the streams caught a quick vibe and / or wondered, ‘What the f--k,’ then bounced expeditiously… Others hung around for the full thing. My only goal was to toss a little chunk of digitally mediated analog calm into the middle of the week & play records I love for friends & strangers … as the dusk replaced the day, baby 🌅.

This s--t was a true timeline-cleanser to the extent that your boy was known to spark a damn sage stick on camera, warding off unseen demons before the chunes flowed!

Chiefing these clouds of SMUDGE

I don’t know if / when I’ll do another one, but we get requests from Spyfriends all the time looking for sick, vibey and/or blissed-out acoustic “Ambient Corner”-style frequencies that we are grooving upon, off the beaten path (besides RXK Nephew) —

And today we’ve got a trove of mad cool sonic discoveries perfect for “easy summer days” and precision-engineered to mellow out your troubled minds… (For maximum utility we put a “💿” next to every title we call out, with a link, when available, to YouTube or Apple…)