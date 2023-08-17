Blackbird Spyplane is your No. 1 100% reader-supported newsletter masterpiece.

Ayyy the Plane is back with you once again. Today we’ve got:

Cla$$ified Tokyo recommendations from this past Tuesday’s guest, smash-hit-weird-shoe visionary Salehe Bembury

Related deep-cut footwear intel via our favorite cult-sneaker IG account, because why not keep the sneaker theme going this week??

Highly vibey old magazines on some crunchy futurist s**t that you could use to enliven the crib and / or sneak-gift your friends apropos of nothing besides the fact that they, like you, are an INTERESTING person…

Let’s get to it !!