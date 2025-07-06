Welcome to Concorde, Blackbird Spyplane’s “women’s vertical” that the fellas love as well. Every edition is archived here.

Erin with you once again, Concorde back by your side. Today we have some heat-beating high-summer recon, including…

Cotton-mesh tees — a look for summer’s hottest days that I started clocking in Paris last week on men and women, which have origins in Viking armor (?) and are easier to pull off than you might think

Swimsuit report: Everything from vintage-inspired silver one-pieces to lettuce-edged rompers and photo-print bikinis

A reader question about where to find short skirts in a sea of midis

In 2023, I came across a line based in L.A. whose designs managed to thread the needle between masculine and feminine in such a Concordian way that I’ve been following their every move since. They make workwear-inspired pieces — fishing vests, utility pants, fantastic field jackets cut from deadstock Japanese and Italian fabrics and finished with French seams — and pair them with feminine elements like big-a** scrunchies and lantern sleeves.

They understand that sometimes, yes, a woman does sort of want to dress like her grandpa.

Even more intriguingly, I couldn’t find their work in any stores…

So when I was in L.A. last December, checking in with some of the best independent designers in the U.S., I arranged a visit to their Echo Park studio, where I got to lay hands on their latest collection — which I can finally share with you, because it dropped last week.