Late last year, a probably dumb but possibly genius question came to me: “What would I learn about myself and about clothes,” I wondered, “if I wore the same outfit all February?”

A “detox challenge” to kick off the year, but instead of a juice cleanse, a JAWN CLEANSE?

On Feb. 1st I sent out a sletter laying out the terms and the fit I devised (2 layered Evan Kinori shirts, Kaptain Sunshine Gurkha pants, BBSP x Tarvas canvas Explorer shoes + peripheral jawns ALL IN NATURAL TONES BABY) and invited anyone who was game to join me in the experiment…

Turns out it was a definitely dumb idea ! But IN SOOTH…

… it was also profound !!

Because, Spy Nation, I come to U here in the beautifully unrestricted early days of “mad-fits March” armed with life-altering wisdom AND a fresh pair of eyes when it comes to how to find JOY in clothes-rocking.

Yes, in a DOPELY PARADOXICAL way, I’m like an older and wiser swaggy newborn baby, and that’s the exact mix of qualities U want from a newsletter writer!

Artist’s rendition of how my big beautiful brain is crackling with hard-won 4-dimensional-chess getting-dressed epiphanies

I will probably NEVER do this s**t again, because it drove me kind of crazy, but I came out of the madness with my big beautiful brain crackling with hard-won 4-dimensional-chess getting-dressed epiphanies (artist’s rendition above) that will increase my sauce forever — and which, once I share them, might increase your SAUCE FOREVER, TOO.

If you did the O.F.F. challenge yrself — in full or in part — I’m curious to hear yr findings in the comments:

For my part, I kept a jawn journal the whole d*mn month to collect any & all CEREBRAL GEMS that popped up. And friends, there were GEMS aplenty: