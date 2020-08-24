Yoooo!! Today we’re proud 2 announce that u can FINALLY cop a paid subscription to the BLACKBIRD SPYPLANE newsletter & enjoy TOP $ECRET $PYPLANE INTEL.

Real talk, this newsletter is a lot of work & we love doing it because we are EXTREMELY GOOD AT IT *and* our readers are cool as hell. Joining this new “Cla$$ified Tier” will keep us operating at the Mach 3+ level u have come to know & love.

Where were u when u 1st fell in love with BBSP? Reading an interview like our legendary exclusive André 3000 Q&A? Diving deep into a profound question like “How Should Pants Fit Now?” Maybe u were immersed in a “Personal Spyplane” recon dossier and felt yr life getting 73.3% more popping by the damn paragraph!!!

In exchange for yr support u will receive EXCLU$IVE $PY MATERIAL$ — including:

1) Members-only posts BURSTING WITH RARE RECON, which the general public WON’T HAVE THE $ECURITY CLEARANCE to access…

2) Exclusive bonus material from our interviews with WISE & BEAUTIFUL LUMINARIES of the arts & sciences…

4) Exclusive access to the Blackbird SpyMall, where we put you on to sick under-the-radar finds mined from the depths of the internet…

5) Members-only offers to cop fire joints before anyone else from small makers we f**k with heavy.

6) Maybe raffles & contests & other FUN S**T we haven’t figured out yet, who knows??

We just bought a ton of stamps to SUPPORT THE USPS so the first ~35 PPL to join the CLA$$IFIED TIER will receive a LIMITED-EDITION ARTIST-DESIGNED 🍄🍄🍄MUSHROOM-THEMED POSTCARD mailed from BLACKBIRD SPYPLANE HQ — APWAK ALL DAY, U ALREADY KNOW.

EASY Q&A ABOUT WHAT THIS MEANS

You, a beautiful reader: “Blackbird Spyplane, you’re creating a ‘cla$$ified-recon’ tier, i.e. putting up a partial paywall on the newsletter I have come to know & crave?”

Blackbird Spyplane: YES!

You: “Incredible — thank you. How little can I pay you in exchange for this ANGELIC SERVICE??”

Blackbird Spyplane: Extremely little, thanks to our introductory rate of $5/month or $50/year.

You: “When will you activate this CLA$$IFIED-ONLY TIER?”

Blackbird Spyplane: We encourage you to fork over yr buckeroos RIGHT NOW by smashing one of the several “subscribe” buttons in this post. For the next 2 weeks we’ll keep everything open to everybody… After September 8th, when the paywall goes up, everything in the list above will go behind an AIRLOCK with a RETINA $CANNER next to it — and CLA$$IFIED $TATU$ will be required to enter! (Some posts will remain free for the un-cla$$ified.)

Thank you, sign up for the new cla$$ified-recon tier now — & peace,

Jonah & Erin