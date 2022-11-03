Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane.

Our interviews with Nathan Fielder, Jerry Seinfeld, Tyler, The Creator, Emily Bode, Online Ceramics, André 3000, Matty Matheson, Lorde, John Mayer, Danielle Haim, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Kid Mero, Daniel Arnold, Thomas Mars from Phoenix, Phoebe Bridgers, Michael Stipe, Sandy Liang, Héctor Bellerín, John Wilson, Mike Mills, Ezra Koenig, Action Bronson, Seth Rogen and more are HERE.

— Jonah & Erin

ATTENTION! ‘BIG THINGS COMING’ ALERT!

This Sunday, Nov. 6, we’re psyched to launch a brand-new Blackbird Spyplane creation, helmed by BBSP co-pilot Erin herself — we would call it a “women’s vertical” except it will appeal to ALL Mach 3+ clothes rockers.

Yes! This is a spinoff sletter for our Cla$$ified-Tier Subscribers, packed with BIG ideas and BIG intel, hitting yr d*mn screen 2x monthly. And yes, its name pays tribute to another vibey, defunct and beautiful supersonic aircraft:

Blackbird Spyplane presents … Concorde.

If you’re a subscriber, you don’t have to do anything — it will show up in yr inbox and improve your life!!

Now, on to today’s sletter —

It’s a forgivable mistake, but lots of people don’t consider the irreducible degree to which wearing clothes with “elegance, insouciance, sex appeal & panache” has nothing, strictly speaking, to do with clothes.

Since you’re a Mach 3+ SpyFriend, you immediately know what the f**k we are talking about: being truly, deeply, multi-dimensionally popping — emanating swag on a level so ingrained in yr every gesture and utterance that it seems molecular — is a function not only of the literal physical fact of a garment interacting with your body, but of its interaction with your intelligence, passions, cleverness, & curiosity, in ways that are impossible to quantify.

That’s why, here at Blackbird Spyplane, our conception of what it means to be fire & popping never boils down to serving up inane and unconvincing roundups of “the 5 fall pants we’re totally obsessed with” or “the 10 perfect pocket tees that zzzzz oh d*mn sorry just nodded off at the keyboard because typing that s**t was so boring and then I (Jonah) woke up with a shudder at the nightmarish thought of trying to foist that kind of garbage on you, Spy Nation — we will never do you like that !!

All of which is to say that, every now and then, rather than recommending any clothes at all, we like to celebrate the kinds of big-gas cultural achievements that, when absorbed and enjoyed in aggregate, help bring about a state of “molecular-level swag.”

And today that’s exactly what is on the docket. FIRST UP —