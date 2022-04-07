Ayyy YES!!! It’s Blackbird Spyplane the one ‘n’ only, raining down pon yr inbox with gems aplenty once again.

But first up: The other day we were intrigued to see that SpyFriend Jason Diamond published a piece at GQ (link below) about how he, as a larger-bodied being, learned to dress more poppingly by looking at the sui generis styles of such ample-physiqued swagger dons as Francis Ford Coppola, James Gandolfini, and the Notorious B.I.G…

Jason’s piece contains many valuable insights not only for other large-bodied beings, but for ANY Mach 3+ jawnz enthusiast seeking to carve out his / her own personal style by “going against the grain” and “rejecting boring norms,” baby!!

We hit him up on the SpyPhone to talk about the LESSONS IN SAUCE we can all learn from large kings (and queens) who step up their swag outside the conventions of a fashion industry that does not cater to them!!

Blackbird Spyplane: Yr piece was was about “zaftig” jawnz enthusiasts who might feel shut out of fashion, because so little of the dope s**t they see fits them, but you had some profound implications for anyone who wants to get off the beaten path and find sauce outside of traditional avenues. Obviously very few of us are built like runway models, so yr insights feel pertinent to a vast range of SpyFriends…

Jason Diamond: “When I was younger I was obsessed with punk and hardcore bands like the Locust and Charles Bronson and the Nation of Ulysses, who kicked off this trend of really skinny punk guys wearing really skinny, kind of mod outfits. So I’d go to thrift stores and get size-small tee shirts and tight pants—and now I look at pictures of that time and I’m, like, Man, there are some weird bulges going on!

“It didn’t fit me, because I was dressing like these guys who were rail thin, which I was not, and which I’ve never been. But it was like Style Cognitive Dissonance, and I got stuck in that frame of mind for years, wearing tight-a** jeans that didn’t fit, feeling uncomfortable as h*ll.

“Then one day I was looking at pictures of Francis Ford Coppola and I suddenly said, ‘Holy s**t — that’s what I wanna look like.’ So I played around, and it snowballed from there. During the pandemic I was getting into looser-fitting clothes, a lot of what I call “bistro vibes”: Buying an ‘80s Armani jacket, taking it to a tailor to mess around with it…”