Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane.

Our interviews with Nathan Fielder, Jerry Seinfeld, Tyler, The Creator, Emily Bode, André 3000, Matty Matheson, Lorde, John Mayer, Danielle Haim, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Kid Mero, Patrick Radden Keefe, Daniel Arnold, Phoebe Bridgers, Michael Stipe, Sandy Liang, Héctor Bellerín, John Wilson, Mike Mills, Ezra Koenig, Action Bronson, Seth Rogen and more are HERE.

— Jonah & Erin

The New York Times recently profiled us (here), and so did The Guardian (here).

Every issue of Concorde, our new spinoff for Cla$$ified Tier subscribers, is here.

Hello friends, & first things first — shout out to using an Indoor Mug Outdoors, a.k.a “going I.M.O. Mode.”

Longtime SpyFriends know that one of my & Erin’s favorite things to do leisurewise is a Public Park Picnic Hike Any Time (i.e., embrace the P.P.P.H.A.T. Mindset). One of the most pleasant and non-negotiable P.P.P.H.A.T. elements is going I.M.O. mode, by which we mean bringing mugs from home to drink coffee (or tea) outside, and saying f**k a paper cup and/or “travel sipper!!” ☕🌳☕🌳☕🌳

As we explained this in the original essay, “Yr coffee will taste better, and the simple frisson of sitting outside on a blanket enjoying coffee not from a paper cup or travel sipper but from a cool ceramic mug fresh out the cupboard is going to delight yr brain, heightening the pleasurable al fresco juxtaposition.”

So imagine our delight the other day when we saw that Spyfriend Eileen Cartter published an investigation at GQ into actor (and advanced Visvim hoodie & down-vest rocker) Jonathan Majors’s habit of carrying around various indoor mugs outdoors all the d*mn time, no picnic required:

Jonathan Majors going I.M.O. Mode with panache

When you do this, all motion through space is kind of like a picnic hike!? Salute.

In today’s sletter we’ve got some sick Birkenstock London alternatives — handmade in New York for decades, and yet they remain extremely slept-on. (If you were to accessorize these with an “indoor mug outdoors” it would be almost incomprehensibly slapping.)

We’ve also got very dope, chill & spacey Mach 3+ sax chunes that you can groove upon whether you are a “straight jazzbo” or “jazz-phobic” (which, if this is you, it’s time to cure yrself of the phobia, and this great music is a fantastic place to start!!)

And we’ve got a trove of cheap deep-cut eBay tees, caps, pins and other slappers that might represent the end of SONY-LOGO-JAWN SUPREMACY…

LET’S GET TO IT —