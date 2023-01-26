Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane.

Spy Nation — ! Hello !

On Tuesday we dipped into the shadowy, cursed realm of “Blackpilled Swag” for a 2023 Profound Essay Event … ultimately, if you ask us, all in the name of love.

Today, though, it’s nothing but love and ZERO CURSES WHATSOEVER as we shower you with “100% beautiful & blessed” intel on:

Dope Japan-made loopwheeled sweatshirts emblazoned with very vibey math-themed graphics.

Popping shirt-jackets with lovely fits, great colors, and collars that stand the f**k 🆙

A trove of medical-grade-banger sneakers that are on their high-fashion retiree swag and got a cool designer co-sign yet no one is checking for them !!

BUT FIRST —

Let’s shine the Spyplane Spotlight on a phenomenal line of unisex clothes, entirely handmade in the U.S. (and custom-cut to fit a range of body types) by an INSPIRED & GIFTED self-taught king. This king A) has got a killer sense for color, materials, and durable, roomy, workwear-inspired designs, B) has impeccable Yohji / Kawakubo influences and C) talks about how and why he does what he does in thoughtful, inspiring ways that get straight to the aching heart of contemporary jawn alienation!!

Wow. And despite its manifest dopeness, the line remains a slept-on gem, with only ~3500 followers on IG right now — meaning, among other things, that the pricing and turnaround time are both lower than you might think given this s**t’s extremely “small-batch artisan” nature. Check it out: