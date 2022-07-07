Welcome to today’s Blackbird Spyplane, where we remain your 100% reader-supported Mach 3+ intel slingers …

FIRST UP — it’s an established fact that here at Spyplane HQ (1) we f**k heavy with bees AND (2) we love it when “the fit is plant-based” …

So imagine our delight when Los Angeles jawnscrafters Older Brother hit us up the other day about doing an “unbeatable giveaway” for a beautiful selection of clothes sewn in California from (e.g.) organic cotton, linen, and hemp AND naturally dyed using (e.g.) Japanese indigo, mulberry wood, iron oxide and bee pollen!!

O baby — when the shapes are great and the fabrics unfold harmoniously with the melodies and rhythms of nature? That’s what we call a hot collab with Gaia.

Older Brother’s SS22 collection is named “Pollination,” because it centers on bee pollen… Working with an assist from Eli’s Bee Company, in the Santa Monica Mountains, they “selected 16 beehives in Topanga,” then “timed pollen collection with the Chaparral peak bloom between the months of April and May, when native species provide an abundance of nectar and pollen for pollinators.” Beautiful & blessed !!

Today, as an exclusive for our Cla$$ified Recon Subscribers, we’re giving away a hand-selected assortment of lovely Older Brother pieces: a pollen-dyed hemp hoodie, a mad cool indigo-dyed beeswaxed fishing shirt, a big-pocket short-sleeve shirt, and linen leisure shorts … The pieces are pictured above (and there’s a bunch more gems well worth peeping at the Older Brother site).

To enter, click the button down below. Winners will be chosen at random at 6 p.m. PT tomorrow, Friday July 8th. Good luck and enjoy.

