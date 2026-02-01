Welcome to Concorde, Blackbird Spyplane’s “women’s vertical” that the fellas love as well. Every edition is archived here.

Mach 3+ city intel for traveling the entire planet is here.

Our guide on how to pack for a trip swaggily is here.

Don’t sleep on our techniques for joy.

Give a gift subscription

During our recon trip to Tokyo last March, I (Erin) met up with an L.A.-based veteran denim designer. Over the last ~20 years, she’s helped Ralph Lauren, Helmut Lang and, at Uniqlo U, Christophe Lemaire make jeans — and she was visiting Japan for a couple weeks on a secret denim mission: “I’m launching a denim line,” she confided.

Japan has high-quality denim on lock, so she was Shinkansen-ing herself around the country to visit mills, factories and cotton farms, gathering intel and making connections. Her plan was to honor denim’s workwear DNA — the extreme functionality, the durable construction, and the many (fascinatingly) geeky details — while applying it to more feminine styles.

Jump cut to today: The line is out as of this morning and, in a Concorde exclusive, we’ve got the story behind the line, and how it balances nerdy and hot.



Also in today’s Concorde:

Made-to-order deadstock leather belts — just the thing to wear with those new jeans,

Another reason to send mail,

A midcentury architectural masterpiece you can tour IRL or online; one of the best slow-clothes makers from Japan is popping up this month at a fantastic new L.A. design & home-goods shop — and the pieces will hit their webshop, too; and more.

Let’s get to it —

Pics from my studio visit; note the hand-stamped tags (inset) and oversize-rhinestone heeled thong from Marc Jacobs’ spring/summer 2007 collection!

Starting with the new denim line: