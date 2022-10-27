Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane.

— Jonah & Erin

You know what’s sick? Friendship. We’re talking about building the kinds of links with good homies that can withstand time & tumult. Sharing “dope memories.” Being considerate yet emotionally direct on your Mike Schank s**t, as opposed to letting petty resentments fester on some baby b*tchass s**t. Finding ways to remain warm and supportive presences in each other’s lives, congratulating successes, commiserating over hardships, blessing each other with Blackbird Spyplane Gift Subscriptions, and so on…

An under-discussed vector of adult friendship-commemoration?? Giving a friend you love clothes you love. If you choose the garment well (and if yr friend has simpatico taste in jawns & is in the right neighborhood size-wise), they will have a piece they can cherish for years — a swaggy totem, that is, of yr bond.

Case in point: I (Jonah) have a good buddy who’s been trying to “spread his wings” when it comes to outfit adventurousness, an admirable quality to be saluted & encouraged. Recently, while going through my B.I.G. B.U.C.S. library, I came across a white-canvas Snow Peak jacket I bought a few years ago, wore the h*ll out of and still love — but haven’t rocked much lately. I was, like, ‘This looks great & could easily settle into the archives until its time in the spotlight returns’ — but I also suspected that this one particular broski would love it, too, and feel great in it, so why not bestoweth it upon him??

I did, and the look of happiness on his face upon receiving it confirmed the wisdom of the decision a thousandfold, baby. I can’t recommend similar acts of jawn-homie generosity enough.

In today’s sletter we’ve got:

Mad cheap mad vibey “financial-sector merch” that we can’t believe we’ve never thought to check for on eBay before, but we just did and d*mn we found some heat for peanuts.

A truly blessed, soothing & inspiring way to stare at your computer for an hour straight

BUT FIRST ?