Blackbird Spyplane back at you & unfadeable as ever.

Today we’re stoked to debut a brand-new BBSP feature called “V.I.P. R.A.D.A.R.,” where Vibey Illustrious People come through with tight bursts of Rare And Dope A** Recon.

And we’re kicking things off with a swagged-out & kindvibed king:

Eddie Chacon is a singer and photographer who makes very beautiful, very smooth songs and who dresses beautifully & smoothly to boot. Back in the ‘90s he put out the smash pop-R&B single “Would I Lie To You?” as part of the duo Charles & Eddie. He spent the next several decades doing a bunch of different chill s**t in and around culture, fashion, and the arts — but beautiful melodies still CALLED to him, and in 2020 he linked up with Spyplane Musical Hero John Carroll Kirby to make a great album called Pleasure, Joy & Happiness…

They haven’t stopped collaborating since, and if you’ve never seen the video for their blissed-out & funky 2022 single “Holy Hell” — where Chacon, Kirby and some other laidback broskis drive around L.A. playing instruments in a car — a Spyfriend tipped us off when it dropped & it’s a lot of fun, so peep that.

CCW from top left: with Laraaji & John Carroll Kirby at Brooklyn’s Public Records; in the ‘90s Charles & Eddie days; a shot of Watts Towers from the “Holy Hell” video; enjoying the rays of Helios in a good chair

Just the other day, Eddie put out his follow-up LP, Sundown, produced by Kirby, and it’s a delight. So we asked him to put us on to 3 off-the-beaten path slappers of his choosing:

“This one is as far as you can get from the beaten path but well worth the journey: Shamarra Alpaca Farm in Acaroa, New Zealand is one of the coolest places I’ve ever visited. The owners are lovely people who are passionate about breeding evenly tempered alpacas (they have 120 of them) so can sit with them. You can even hug them like you would a dog. It’s such a sweet experience.” “Grand Central Market in Downtown L.A. is not exactly a best-kept secret, but it’s a super interesting place with a beautiful selection of cool little restaurants that’s been there since the ‘20s I believe. My favorite spot there is Ramen Hood. It’s unique because it’s an all-vegan ramen place, and their vegan broth is amazing!!!” “And I really love AUTRE Magazine. I used to work for them. It’s an art / culture quarterly based out of L.A., which makes them quite unique. The owners Oliver Kupper & Summer Bowie are very smart, and they curate beautifully.”

You had us at “evenly tempered alpacas,” king!

Eddie Chacon is on Instagram here. His music’s on Bandcamp here, Apple Music here, and Spotify here.

SPEAKING OF INTOXICATING MELODIES —

Not only does Spyfriend Sam Valenti IV run the Ghostly International label — he also writes a sletter called Herb Sundays dedicated to gathering playlists of cool music from cool guests.

This past Sunday I (Jonah) became one of those cool people, sharing some favorite beautiful droning (loosely speaking) chunes that have been known to ENVIBEN many a Sunday morning here at Spyplane HQ.

Artwork by Michael Cina

You can check out the playlist here.

FIRE JAWNS ALERT —

Now it’s time to brace yourself for a “Spyplane Slapper Swarm,” featuring