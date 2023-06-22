Blackbird Spyplane is YOUR 100% reader-supported no. 1 electronic-mail masterpiece.

Our interviews with André 3000, Nathan Fielder, Jerry Seinfeld, Tyler, The Creator, Emily Bode, Phoebe Bridgers, Matty Matheson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Kid Mero, Daniel Arnold, 100 gecs, Michael Stipe, Héctor Bellerín, Ezra Koenig, Action Bronson, Mac DeMarco, Danielle Haim, Dean Kissick, Steven Yeun, King Krule and more are here.

Every issue of Concorde is here.

— Jonah & Erin

Ayyy! First off: This past Tuesday we published a Spyplane Deep-Dive Report investigating the effect of Ssense on the “cool-clothes ecosystem.” Spyfriends like Evan Kinori, Saager from Neighbour, Jeremy from Standard & Strange, and Nick Williams from Small Talk — along with several ex-Ssense employees — came through with indispensable wisdom.

It got a truly massive response, which is gratifying because we’ve never run anything like it before, it was a beast to get out the door, and there’s a ton of s**t in there we were fascinated to learn — so it rips that other people felt the same way… !

Thanks to everyone who shared the piece (and kind words about the piece). You can read it, if you haven’t yet, here.

Secondly, I (Jonah) did an interview a month ago in NYC that just dropped with Chris Fenimore at Esquire. We chopped it up about profound matters, and I wore some profound clothes that he flicked up LOVINGLY — the man knows how to photograph fabrics ! — for his “Five Fits With” Column.

Photos by Christopher Fenimore

You can see the fits in question & read the interview at Esquire, here.

Thirdly, the party we helped throw in Oakland this past Saturday — the No. 1 Multi-Sensory Immersive Experience of the Summer — was activated as h*ll. Thank you Understory Wes, Setsunai Snack Mari, Snail Bar Carlos, and the legions of Bay Area Spyfriends who showed up.

In ascending order of importance,

3. The sun was shining bright but the air was cool & breezy…

2. Everyone had a fantastic time and was very nice…

And most meaningfully:

1. Everyone who came through looked cool.

Photos by Ian Johnson / @iancanfilm

I threw together a ~3 hour playlist to help soundtrack the d*mn thing. If you weren’t able to make the party (even if you were!) we wanted to share these elite chunes with you — they’re at the bottom of today’s sletter.

NOW —

It’s time for a ~SpIcY~ installment of “Unbeatable Search Term,” where we put you on to a trove of secondhand slappers — and the easiest way to find them….