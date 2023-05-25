Blackbird Spyplane is YOUR no. 1 electronic-mail masterpiece.

— Jonah & Erin

BBSP — Oakland-based, sickest in NYC, back again. In today’s sletter we’ve got:

Clothes designed, cut & sewn at a high level, 1 (one) at a time by 1 (one) gifted dude using beautiful materials in Brooklyn

General-release slapper sneakers that are tighter and way less dough than the limited-edition joints, in a possible Salomon ~ New Balance “hype false flag” operation … Are we entering a new era of collab logic ??

One of the greatest books I (Jonah) have ever read about Hollywood and, moreover, about how hard it is to A) make brilliant art and then B) bring it to “market” unadulterated and untainted by swag-free investors & other meddling vision-deficient profit-hungry bozos !!

It’s a simple matter of Plane Principle that we remain eternally vigilant for people who make great clothes at small scales … especially when they do it by hand… one piece at a time… guided not by an undead drive for steroidal growth but by ingenuity, curiosity & the urge to craft beautiful slappers and put them into the world … !!

The obvious catch is that making clothes by yourself, by hand, that actually slap is a rare proposition.

So imagine our delight when a Spycquaintance tipped us off to these handsome bangers the other day:

Oversize, elegantly rumpled button-ups; elastic-waist work pants with a chill taper; boxy jackets with the nice fat chest pockets ?? Cut from linens, typewriter cottons, ramies, tweeds and more ??

These clothes were speaking our language. But not only had we never heard of the line, statistically speaking nobody has heard of it, because somehow they have ~60 followers on IG…!!

We hit them up to get some answers for an edition of a BBSP series we call “Smash the Follow” — and the dude behind the line turned out to be not merely “nice with the fabric shears” but an insightful king to boot: