Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane. Our interviews with André 3000, Jerry Seinfeld, Tyler, The Creator, Nathan Fielder, Emily Bode, Matty Matheson, The Kid Mero, Daniel Arnold, 100 gecs, Salehe Bembury, Michael Stipe, John Wilson, Sandy Liang, Héctor Bellerín, Ezra Koenig, Action Bronson, Mac DeMarco, Evan Kinori, Danielle Haim, Steven Yeun, King Krule, James Blake, Hayley Williams and more are here.

Every issue of Concorde is here.

— Jonah & Erin

Today we’ve got:

Veg-dyed, NYC-designed, hand-loomed cushions, rugs and more to enswaggen your couch & cribbo.

Banging roomy striped shirts from Japan.

A beautiful and popping pen that, if we published, like, “father’s day gift guides,” we would include there, but we don’t do that kind of s**t, so enjoy it yourself or gift one to someone cool who is or isn’t your father simply because it’s tight!

LET’S GET TO IT —

One morning a few weeks back I (Jonah) grammed a shot of some classic California sunshine flooding into Spyplane HQ. The focus of the image was our cat, but within moments, Mach 3+ photograph-inspector Spyfriend Emily Keegin was in yr boy’s DMs requesting intel on two sun-faded slapper home-jawns tucked unassumingly onto a bench into the corner of the frame: “Tell me about your cushions,” she wrote.

She was right to be curious — these cushions are dope as h*ll. We’ve had them for nearly a decade, and they’re from a small independent NYC designer, hand-loomed from veg-dyed wool by Turkish weavers.

When it comes to high-sauce, non-try-hard home-décor, Erin and I are major kilim appreciators. They’re an unparalleled, time-honored way to warm up a room / accent a chair, bench or couch / generally make yr home feel “Rich in Spirit.”

And we love the way these kilims in particular PARTAKE in traditional methods & styles while updating them in cool & subtle ways …

Yes ma the kilims are plant based

Yes! Man’s stuff is extremely beautiful, extremely durable stylewise, and extremely high-craft. He’s also got a bunch of hella nice runners, carpets & rugs…

And yet he remains surprisingly slept-on, with just over 1k IG followers: