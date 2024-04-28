Welcome to Concorde: the Blackbird Spyplane “women’s vertical,” except it’s for everyone who is cool.

We all know that chairs are the pants of the home. But handles, knobs and pulls — are these the sunglasses of the home?? Popping on some vibey ones is a great way to enswaggen the “faces” of your drawers, doors and cabinets. (I put some excellent examples in the last Home Goods Guide.)

When Jonah and I moved to Oakland, one of the first orders of business was getting rid of the depressing metal knobs that came affixed to every drawer and cabinet in our kitchen — those brushed-nickel H*me D*pot joints that feel cold and uncomfortable in the palm… like shaking hands with an ice-cube tray! We blessed the cabinets with a gang of vintage porcelain knobs I found on Etsy. (Back then a lot of 33 cost $50; now they go for more like $8 to $12 a pop, since jawnflation applies to vintage home-jawns, too). And we put birch pulls on our drawers, via the Japanese-hardware legends at Berkeley’s Hida Tool.

I haven’t thought about our knobs and pulls much since we installed them, even though I touch them everyday. But recently I’ve found myself ogling the hardware in some of my friends’ incredibly designed homes — and I’ve sent more than a few lascivious, “Tell me about your knobs!” texts.

I’m sharing the details on those below, including some to buy and some you can make yourself.

SpyFriend Ellen Van Dusen has high levels of panache infusing all arenas of her life. She’s best known for designing vibrant bedding, towels and home goods. But I’ve also interviewed her for the sletter about her ~fUNkY~ cutlery, here, and her place in Brooklyn is truly Mach 7+, down to a ceramic-tiled backyard I like to call Parc GüEllen. Vibey objects seem magnetically attracted to her: Get a load of the knife (below) that Martin Starr made for her as a wedding gift. (The trippy blade results from a Japanese technique called mokume-gane, kind of similar to nerikomi ceramics.)

The other day Ellen posted a picture on IG of her pooch Snips in the kitchen of her place upstate (below right). My eyes shot to the rock-shaped knobs adorning all the cabinets, so I hit her up to find out where she got them…

The bad news? They are uncoppable.

The good news? Making your own is easy, and tighter than copping. Here’s the how-to: