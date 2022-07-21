Welcome … to the “Blackbird Spyplane Cla$$ified Pumpkin Patch”

Longtime BBSP readers know about the elevated mental state that is “Cop Hardly Anything On Sale” (C.H.A.O.S.) Mindset, which holds that even though it might be formally tempting to “score a deal during sale season,” if the content of that deal is a lackluster jawn, you will regret that purchase. No deal is good enough to resuscitate a garment you don’t actually like, or put another way: If you didn’t give it a second look when it was full price, don’t cop it just because it’s discounted 30% !!

Hardly Anything is not the same as Nothing, though, and C.H.A.O.S. exceptions include 1) clothes you wanted but whose “major-league pricetag” you couldn’t justify before some reductions, 2) The Blackbird Spyplane Merch Sale, where we’re down to our final hats & tees, and 3) beautiful pieces that you missed entirely until they were “surfaced” into yr awareness by a sale section and / or by earth’s best newsletter — Blackbird Spyplane.

Today we’ve got cheap vibey slippers, a wealth of cool rare art books, posters & other ephemera, and a tantalizing Y2K-era Reebok mystery concerning Michael Mann ...

But FIRST —

One of our favorite under-the-radar shops currently has a bunch of fantastic C.H.A.O.S.-exempt men’s & women’s pieces at cut rates: