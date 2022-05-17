Our interviews with Jerry Seinfeld, Tyler, The Creator, Emily Bode, Online Ceramics, Seth Rogen, André 3000, Nathan Fielder, Toro y Moi, Lorde, John Mayer, Danielle Haim, Daniel Arnold, Thomas Mars from Phoenix, Phoebe Bridgers, Michael Stipe, Héctor Bellerín, John Wilson, Rashida Jones, Hayley Williams, Ezra Koenig, Action Bronson and more are HERE.

During our last open call for “Personal Spyplane” questions, we heard from a SpyFriend trying to rediscover the spark of jawnz love that, over time, we can all briefly lose touch with:

“What happens when the jawnz well runs dry? When you get bored with jawnz? You ever feel like you’ve seen it all and nothing excites you? What happens when everything looks derivative and nothing seems exciting?” — @strange.practice

One great move whenever you start feeling cynical and spent — whether it’s in clothes, romance, politics, etc. — is to come together with other ppl and imagine a future so radical it may feel laughably impossible now. It’s beneficial to do this in order to retain optimism, keep alive the conditions within yrself for happiness and in order to jostle yrself loose from hidebound conventions and dusty verities…

In the case of the inquisitive and open-minded clothes-rocker, this often translates to looking at unlikely sources for hidden inspiration. Which can only mean one thing — it’s time for a Spyplane Super-Turbo Futuristic Trend Prediction.

For today’s Super-Turbo Prediction we’re tapping into a Mach 8+ “unbeatable cultural conversation” I (Jonah) had a few weeks ago with Big Blackbird SpyConsigliere Nick Weidenfeld, during which we got onto the subject of how “normalized” it’s become to clown on Ricky Gervais … an out-the-gate comedy GOAT, the story goes, responsible for one of the greatest artworks in modern entertainment history with the British Office, who then dropped a bunch of clunkers, proved himself to be vain, smug, and hyper-vocally atheist on some torched Gen-X / Richard D*wkins s**t… and (this much is incontrovertibly true) wore outfits consistently and vexingly centered around expensive-looking fitted v-neck tees, sweaters and knit polos in black and heather-gray, of a kind seen nowhere else besides the wardrobe of Simon Cowell (is this an affluent sixty-ish British dude thing??)

BUT, as Nick and I discussed, and as any Mach 3+ trend observer knows, the sauce pendulum has a way of swinging from one extreme to another, so it’s a simple matter of “swag centrifugal physics” that we consider the possibility / likelihood that not only does Gervais’s post-Office work contain all manner of hidden genius waiting to be rediscovered and reappraised, BUT ALSO that he is a slept-on drip lord in a way that’s hard to fully perceive now, but is starting to come into focus, to the point that circa ~2025 we may witness an explosion of:

“GERVAISCORE” —