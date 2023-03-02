Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane.

Blackbird Spyplane back at you — this time from an undisclosed very fire location in London, where we touched down the other day to “get cheeky” with the lads and the loves. It’s my (Jonah’s) first time in the UK in over a decade, and despite the ferocious California < — > UK time difference, I’m spending this trip stomping these beautiful kerbs and footways in search of “Bloody Mental Innit??”-grade recon for you.

We’ll be publishing more findings soon, but one slapper discovery I’m compelled to share off rip is some fire (American!) pants we saw a cool young British bloke rocking the other day. O yes, we were not even here for 24 hours when, strolling up picturesque Chiltern St., we spotted man wearing sick pleat-front pants in a fantastic forest green...

“Bruv,” I asked man. “What are the pants?” He broke me off not only with the intel on who made them, but what the specific style is called — and we are happy to confirm that they can be found plentifully at resale, typically for like ~$20-$30, in a bunch of colors & sizes (and some fantastic corduroy variants too)…

In today’s Cla$$ified BBSP we’ve also got:

a unique, deep-cut leather jacket that goes very hard circa 2023 (and was made by another American line in what appear to be pretty ample numbers).

a cool vintage book that can transform into a series of vibey, Helios-respecting home objects (and which itself is a vibey home object for you, or for you to give to someone as a gift).

CLEAN Japanese-made bags from a line that’s collaborated with one of our favorite U.S. designers…

BUT FIRST — those vintage pants: