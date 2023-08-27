Let them watch!
Dressing like no one's gazing, small-batch lines from NYC and L.A., chic hemp bags from the UK and more
Wow — Erin here back with you once again for another CRANKING edition of Concorde. Today we’re:
tapping in with a young under-the-radar NYC designer whose unisex clothes we’ve f**ked with for a minute, whose new work is flames, including one-of-ones in a bunch of cool deadstock fabrics.
We’ve also got:
banger crochet footwear
fire crunchy totes made from banana hemp
something new from an impeccable online vintage store
well-priced made-in-L.A. cotton basics in some of the coolest colors of the moment
and more…
LET’S GET TO IT
In the last Concorde I saluted and rounded up breezy, billowy, lightweight summer coats. Doing some rewatches of 🕊️Sinéad O’Connor’s🕊️ “Nothing Compares 2 U” video the other day (that’s her floating amongst topiary above) I enjoyed its object lesson in how certain big ol’ overcoats can possess their own bewitching physics, too. A midway point between gossamer nylons & silks and heavy wools is of course cotton — case in point, right now I’ve got my eyes on the cotton Caro coat by Cophenhagen’s Mark Kenly Domino Tan, who make clothes for men and women, and who you should have on your radar generally. Pictured above in a water-repellent cotton-poly-blend gray, which you can find here. I might even prefer this slightly less expensive version in a rich brown 100% cotton.