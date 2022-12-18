Welcome to Concorde, a new 2x monthly creation from Blackbird Spyplane where Erin takes the lead. You could call it a women’s vertical, but the insights, intel and “cute swag information” transcend gender. The Concorde archive lives here…

Heyyyy, welcome to Concorde!

Today we’re going to dive deep into COOL scarves — exploring an accessory that can elevate an outfit to Mach 3+ levels with more power, economy & esprit than any other…

And we’re going to get into the ins & outs of various COOL ways to wear them.

Also, we’re going to REJECT the kind of punishingly, sadistically stiff footwear that insists that there is some “nobility in suffering.” No! Instead, we’re going to sink our feet into some soft, supple recon on beautiful, SUBLIMELY SQUASHABLE shoes…

PLUS: intel on very sick, very kindvibed unisex camo clothes hand-printed with foraged foliage.

Let’s get to it !

— Erin & Jonah

Who among us doesn’t long to commune with that “wild & free” part of the soul? To be (and be seen as) the type of person who’s so moved by the sight of lichen running up a tree trunk, by the glow of the stars, by the dizzying magnetic currents of l’amour fou, etc., that she feels compelled to whip out her pocket Rhodia and dash off some free verse?

That’s where my mind went the other day as I looked at these swagged-out old pictures of certified “Welsh stanza-god” Dylan Thomas and his wife, the author Caitlin Thomas, who (despite their legendarily deranged personal relationship) give me abundant H.O.P.E. — a.k.a. Hot Old-School Poet Energy: