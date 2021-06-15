Blackbird Spyplane

MA Noble
Feb 6

A perennial classic worth returning to that needs to be preserved in the conscientious jawnz enthusiast syllabus.

Gabe
Jun 15, 2021

Awesome manifesto. The ghost box cracked me up so hard. I love the Spyplane though I can never justify the prices for clothes of the featured stuff (but still and all, love it). My pandemic vice of choice was minor league baseball hats, the more whimsical or striking, the better. I still get one every now and again though I am slowing down now that life is going somewhat back to normal. Getting a few bucket hats too. Recent ones that I'm liking: the Cookies Hoops "basketball" hat, in purple (with pink writing), the Armand Hammer (sick album, fun Noonchorus show) white nassau bucket hat with Peter Luger script

