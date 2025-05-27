Blackbird Spyplane

Blackbird Spyplane

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paige's avatar
Paige
2dEdited

Underground will always be cooler than institutions. Substack is neither. So outside of a handful of craggy-brained writers (BBSP included), it is deeply cringe and uncool.

I don’t like to be a hater outside of my own head (just bc vibes), even if I anonymize the subjects of my judgement. But here I go: a lot of the big and quirky fashion and lifestyle girls on here, and some super popular newsletters about culture, are so eye roll to me. It’s mass within nothing. It’s Instagram again but with the cringe part of tumblr alongside it.

Substack is a helpful platform where I can receive what I want on my inbox. Also I like the message board aspect of it, especially the way you guys have set it up!

Having a compilation of cool things to learn about from taste makers is great (magazines, etc.) but even that is less cool than finding your own cool shit from DIY and underground sources.

I was just talking to a very cool record store owner in downtown manhattan last week. I was like “yeah I feel like I should listen to NTS more” and he was like “I try not to listen to it. It’s a cheat code, too easy. Even if I don’t listen to it I’m going to be influenced by it.”

Now NTS is obviously very cool. But even cooler is like, digging deep within labels you like. Finding some Australian DJ with crazy mixes where most songs aren’t Shazam-able. You meet a guy who reissues weird German or Dutch tapes from the 80s. Etc. extrapolate to clothes, dining, film.

Looking to “tastemakers” is the best option and helpful if you want some swag but don’t have taste. It’s also just interesting to see what everyone is doing. And sometimes you get a good tip.

But the coolest thing will always be doing your own shit.

And finally, restaurants are amazing but knowing and going to restaurants as a personality (or big part of one’s personality) isn’t cool.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
BSH's avatar
BSH
2d

So frustrating to read one of our culture’s current tastemakers describing GQ as cool and suggesting they always have been. Are we going to continue pulling the wool back on until we can say “Actually, Maxim was good”?

In 2025 it’s impossible not to see the impact of America’s regressive cultural movements filtering down into the subcultures I have called home.

We are definitely looking back toward Paul Newman, up at the tall ceilings at Balthazar, down into martinis for the same reasons white women are doing trad wife aspirations and gym bros are doing Marcus Aurelius profile pics. Btw I love Paul Newman and Balthazar and minorly fuck with Marcus Aurelius.

Hardly anything means anything anymore and most stuff sucks ass. I find it cowardly to retreat into crumbling power in response to that. Your ending saved me from being entirely pissed off about all this. Some institutions are good. Hearst tower contains none of them

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
64 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Blackbird Spyplane Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture