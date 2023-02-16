Build your beautiful vibey castle
One of the secrets behind Blackbird Spyplane’s enormous success — perhaps the biggest reason why we have become “earth’s favorite sletter” — is that we suffer constantly from paralyzing but profound astral visitations …
We’ll just be sitting there doing some chill s**t, or walking around getting in these steps while minding our d*mn business, when suddenly we find ourselves in the grips of some powerful foreign consciousness — suspended in a chasmic state of intense receptivity that undoes the line between excruciating pain & incomprehensible ecstasy …
What is happening is that we are being spoken to by the spirits of a mystical, universal swag so elemental, so primordial, yet also so fundamentally cool that they choose us to channel their truths about sick s**t to YOU, the elite “beautiful & blessed” people of Spy Nation.
The result ?? A newsletter like today’s, which includes:
A clutch of unisex (a.k.a. unilaterally sexy) SHIRTS perfect for spring & summer
A very tight, surprisingly inspiring modern American castle
A masterpiece hourlong song that hits like a “sonic weighted blanket”
And to kick things off:
A highly slept-on shortcut to “BUSSIN’ HOME DÉCOR” that’s starting to bubble up into prominence via a couple gifted young designers and older GOATS…