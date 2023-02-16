Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane.

— Jonah & Erin

One of the secrets behind Blackbird Spyplane’s enormous success — perhaps the biggest reason why we have become “earth’s favorite sletter” — is that we suffer constantly from paralyzing but profound astral visitations …

We’ll just be sitting there doing some chill s**t, or walking around getting in these steps while minding our d*mn business, when suddenly we find ourselves in the grips of some powerful foreign consciousness — suspended in a chasmic state of intense receptivity that undoes the line between excruciating pain & incomprehensible ecstasy …

What is happening is that we are being spoken to by the spirits of a mystical, universal swag so elemental, so primordial, yet also so fundamentally cool that they choose us to channel their truths about sick s**t to YOU, the elite “beautiful & blessed” people of Spy Nation.

The result ?? A newsletter like today’s, which includes:

A clutch of unisex (a.k.a. unilaterally sexy) SHIRTS perfect for spring & summer

A very tight, surprisingly inspiring modern American castle

A masterpiece hourlong song that hits like a “sonic weighted blanket”

And to kick things off: