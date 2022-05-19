Today we’ve got recon on natural-dye slappers and a cult visionary TV show…

But first — if you grew up, as I (Jonah) did, in ‘90s-era NYC, there was a stretch when you were inundated daily with the sight of swaggy people rocking all manner of excellent Ralph Lauren gear — a phenomenon that included Steve Martin (in a monster fit, w/ Mephistos, below right) and reached its apotheosis with the Lo Lifes (below left), a crew of outerborough POLO BOOSTERS who rocked more-graphical Ralph jawns very saucily...