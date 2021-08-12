THIS is why we're "the Patrick Rafter of Recon"
COOL new double-knee pants, SLEPT-ON vintage 🎾 jawns, RARE candles for the cribbo -- & more "hot champion" intel
What’s up!!
Today’s Blackbird Spyplane is a Cla$$ified Xclusie for the most elite “Beautiful & Blessed” members of SpyNation — we have just scanned yr retina using astral-spiritual technology …. And confirmed that you are an E.L.K.*-tier SpyFriend.
*(Extraordinary Legendary King)
FYI the pics in this sletter will look better on a desktop or if u flip yr ph…